Los Angeles, CA
9842 Lanark Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9842 Lanark Street

9842 W Lanark St · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Location

9842 W Lanark St, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
4-bed, 2.75-bath single family home with swimming pool and exquisite view! - This single family home nestled by the Verdugo Mountains is ready for you!

Breathtaking views of the San Fernando Valley can be enjoyed from the pool and jacuzzi in the backyard. Easy access to the 5 freeway as well as numerous hiking opportunities nearby (Verdugo Mountain Park, La Tuna Canyon Park). You will have plenty of storage space for your outdoor gear in the expansive 2-car garage.

Drought-resistant landscaping in front yard, with low maintenance trees and landscaping in the backyard.

Tenant pays for all utilities. Landscaping to be provided by owner.

Small dogs will be accepted.

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, minimum income 3 times monthly rent, full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) will be performed on all adults over 18.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4668159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9842 Lanark Street have any available units?
9842 Lanark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 9842 Lanark Street currently offering any rent specials?
9842 Lanark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9842 Lanark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9842 Lanark Street is pet friendly.
Does 9842 Lanark Street offer parking?
Yes, 9842 Lanark Street offers parking.
Does 9842 Lanark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9842 Lanark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9842 Lanark Street have a pool?
Yes, 9842 Lanark Street has a pool.
Does 9842 Lanark Street have accessible units?
No, 9842 Lanark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9842 Lanark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9842 Lanark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9842 Lanark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9842 Lanark Street does not have units with air conditioning.
