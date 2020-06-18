9842 Lanark Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

4-bed, 2.75-bath single family home with swimming pool and exquisite view! - This single family home nestled by the Verdugo Mountains is ready for you!



Breathtaking views of the San Fernando Valley can be enjoyed from the pool and jacuzzi in the backyard. Easy access to the 5 freeway as well as numerous hiking opportunities nearby (Verdugo Mountain Park, La Tuna Canyon Park). You will have plenty of storage space for your outdoor gear in the expansive 2-car garage.



Drought-resistant landscaping in front yard, with low maintenance trees and landscaping in the backyard.



Tenant pays for all utilities. Landscaping to be provided by owner.



Small dogs will be accepted.



Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, minimum income 3 times monthly rent, full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) will be performed on all adults over 18.



Real Property Management Vision

DRE# 02048110



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4668159)