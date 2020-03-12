Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9830 Forbes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9830 Forbes Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9830 Forbes Ave
9830 Forbes Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9830 Forbes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
Northridge
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 4bed Home - Clean quiet neighborhood, 4bed/3bath home 3 car garage, Chimney, wood and tile floors. Nice front and back yard.
(RLNE5767851)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9830 Forbes Ave have any available units?
9830 Forbes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 9830 Forbes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9830 Forbes Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9830 Forbes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9830 Forbes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9830 Forbes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9830 Forbes Ave does offer parking.
Does 9830 Forbes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9830 Forbes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9830 Forbes Ave have a pool?
No, 9830 Forbes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9830 Forbes Ave have accessible units?
No, 9830 Forbes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9830 Forbes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9830 Forbes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9830 Forbes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9830 Forbes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College