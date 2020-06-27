Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 917 Pine Grove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
917 Pine Grove Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
917 Pine Grove Avenue
917 Pine Grove Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
917 Pine Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Eagle Rock
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 Pine Grove Avenue have any available units?
917 Pine Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 917 Pine Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
917 Pine Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Pine Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 917 Pine Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 917 Pine Grove Avenue offer parking?
No, 917 Pine Grove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 917 Pine Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Pine Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Pine Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 917 Pine Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 917 Pine Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 917 Pine Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Pine Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Pine Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Pine Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Pine Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
