905 FEDORA Street

A beautiful studio/1 bath has been renovated and is now available. This unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful flooring throughout, washer and dryer in unit, an upgraded bathroom, new blinds, ductless mini-split air conditioning, new paint and plenty of storage space. No parking. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Conveniently located in Koreatown. Come and see it today!