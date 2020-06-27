All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 11 2019 at 1:52 PM

905 FEDORA Street

905 Fedora Street · No Longer Available
Location

905 Fedora Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful studio/1 bath has been renovated and is now available. This unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful flooring throughout, washer and dryer in unit, an upgraded bathroom, new blinds, ductless mini-split air conditioning, new paint and plenty of storage space. No parking. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Conveniently located in Koreatown. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 FEDORA Street have any available units?
905 FEDORA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 FEDORA Street have?
Some of 905 FEDORA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 FEDORA Street currently offering any rent specials?
905 FEDORA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 FEDORA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 FEDORA Street is pet friendly.
Does 905 FEDORA Street offer parking?
No, 905 FEDORA Street does not offer parking.
Does 905 FEDORA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 FEDORA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 FEDORA Street have a pool?
No, 905 FEDORA Street does not have a pool.
Does 905 FEDORA Street have accessible units?
No, 905 FEDORA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 905 FEDORA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 FEDORA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
