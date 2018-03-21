Amenities

9006 Odessa Ave. Available 04/15/20 MUST SEE! 4+2 in No Hills w/appliances, upgrades + more! (9006 Odessa) - Single-story North Hills home w/tons of great features! Amenities include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1400 SQF; living room; remodeled kitchen w/quartz countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); dining area; breakfast nook; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; screened in patio (not included in SQF); ceramic tile + hardwood flooring thru-out; central heat + air; backyard w/sprinkler system; gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE4516653)