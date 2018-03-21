All apartments in Los Angeles
9006 Odessa Ave.

9006 Odessa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9006 Odessa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9006 Odessa Ave. Available 04/15/20 MUST SEE! 4+2 in No Hills w/appliances, upgrades + more! (9006 Odessa) - Single-story North Hills home w/tons of great features! Amenities include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1400 SQF; living room; remodeled kitchen w/quartz countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); dining area; breakfast nook; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; screened in patio (not included in SQF); ceramic tile + hardwood flooring thru-out; central heat + air; backyard w/sprinkler system; gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE4516653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 Odessa Ave. have any available units?
9006 Odessa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9006 Odessa Ave. have?
Some of 9006 Odessa Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9006 Odessa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9006 Odessa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 Odessa Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9006 Odessa Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9006 Odessa Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9006 Odessa Ave. offers parking.
Does 9006 Odessa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9006 Odessa Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 Odessa Ave. have a pool?
No, 9006 Odessa Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9006 Odessa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9006 Odessa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 Odessa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9006 Odessa Ave. has units with dishwashers.

