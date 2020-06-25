Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8936 Nestle Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 8
8936 Nestle Ave
8936 Nestle Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8936 Nestle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single family home, Large living room with den, 1 master bedroom with stand-in shower and 2 regular bedroom, 1 full bath, full kitchen with breakfast nook.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8936 Nestle Ave have any available units?
8936 Nestle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8936 Nestle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8936 Nestle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8936 Nestle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8936 Nestle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8936 Nestle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8936 Nestle Ave offers parking.
Does 8936 Nestle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8936 Nestle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8936 Nestle Ave have a pool?
No, 8936 Nestle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8936 Nestle Ave have accessible units?
No, 8936 Nestle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8936 Nestle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8936 Nestle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8936 Nestle Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8936 Nestle Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
