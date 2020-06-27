Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8572 WALNUT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8572 WALNUT Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:10 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8572 WALNUT Drive
8572 Walnut Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8572 Walnut Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see beautiful 2 bed 1 bath in Laurel Canyon. Extremely private!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8572 WALNUT Drive have any available units?
8572 WALNUT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8572 WALNUT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8572 WALNUT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8572 WALNUT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8572 WALNUT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8572 WALNUT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8572 WALNUT Drive offers parking.
Does 8572 WALNUT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8572 WALNUT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8572 WALNUT Drive have a pool?
No, 8572 WALNUT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8572 WALNUT Drive have accessible units?
No, 8572 WALNUT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8572 WALNUT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8572 WALNUT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8572 WALNUT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8572 WALNUT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
