Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:25 AM

8544 Franklin Avenue

8544 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8544 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Explosive jetliner views from Downtown to the ocean in almost every room of this beautiful modern home. Located just above
Sunset Blvd, this private & tranquil 4 bedroom & 3 bathroom features an open floor plan with 13-ft ceilings. Floor-to-ceiling glass invites stunning views into the family room w/ fireplace, spacious dining room & gourmet kitchen-each surrounded by the wrap around deck & finished creating a true entertainer's dream home. Lounge on the spectacular roof top deck with the city at your feet. Downstairs includes master suite with sitting
room, walk-in closet, spa bathroom & separate office/den. Exit outside to find a secluded spa to enjoy the amazing sunsets & private veranda. Also
included a 2-car garage, large laundry room, tons storage space and SMART home features! In close proximity to the amazing nightlife of West Hollywood !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8544 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
8544 Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8544 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 8544 Franklin Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8544 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8544 Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8544 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8544 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8544 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8544 Franklin Avenue offers parking.
Does 8544 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8544 Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8544 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 8544 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8544 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8544 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8544 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8544 Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
