8526 Remick Avenue

Welcome home to this beautiful one story 3 Bed 2 Bath house nestled in a tranquil Sun Valley neighborhood. WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED besides gas, this house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for you. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floor and new windows overlooking front yard drenching rooms with light. Master bedroom offers a private bathroom with shower and two generously sized rooms share a bathroom with bathtub. New kitchen equipped with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, new appliances, washer and dryer, driveway parking that will fit 3 tandem cars. The backyard is separated by a fence for privacy from a guesthouse under construction that will be leased separately at a later date. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more!