Los Angeles, CA
8526 Remick Avenue
Last updated June 23 2019 at 6:14 AM

8526 Remick Avenue

8526 Remick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8526 Remick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this beautiful one story 3 Bed 2 Bath house nestled in a tranquil Sun Valley neighborhood. WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED besides gas, this house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for you. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floor and new windows overlooking front yard drenching rooms with light. Master bedroom offers a private bathroom with shower and two generously sized rooms share a bathroom with bathtub. New kitchen equipped with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, new appliances, washer and dryer, driveway parking that will fit 3 tandem cars. The backyard is separated by a fence for privacy from a guesthouse under construction that will be leased separately at a later date. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8526 Remick Avenue have any available units?
8526 Remick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8526 Remick Avenue have?
Some of 8526 Remick Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8526 Remick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8526 Remick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8526 Remick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8526 Remick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8526 Remick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8526 Remick Avenue offers parking.
Does 8526 Remick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8526 Remick Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8526 Remick Avenue have a pool?
No, 8526 Remick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8526 Remick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8526 Remick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8526 Remick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8526 Remick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
