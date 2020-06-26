8526 Remick Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters all utils included parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this beautiful one story 3 Bed 2 Bath house nestled in a tranquil Sun Valley neighborhood. WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED besides gas, this house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for you. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floor and new windows overlooking front yard drenching rooms with light. Master bedroom offers a private bathroom with shower and two generously sized rooms share a bathroom with bathtub. New kitchen equipped with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, new appliances, washer and dryer, driveway parking that will fit 3 tandem cars. The backyard is separated by a fence for privacy from a guesthouse under construction that will be leased separately at a later date. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more!