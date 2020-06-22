All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 848 E Adams Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
848 E Adams Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

848 E Adams Blvd

848 East Adams Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

848 East Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 5 Bedroom Front House - Very spacious and bright 5-bedroom, 2-bath craftsman style home with a front sitting porch with a formal dining room and a remodeled kitchen. Interior of the house has been renovated. Brand new bathroom. Laminate flooring throughout the house. Ample storage and closet space throughout the home.

This is the perfect home for friends and family to be entertained. Come and call this one your home!

Please call 310-873-3376 for a viewing!

One parking space available!
Washer and dryer hookups

-Spacious House
-Detached
-Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4508642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 E Adams Blvd have any available units?
848 E Adams Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 E Adams Blvd have?
Some of 848 E Adams Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 E Adams Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
848 E Adams Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 E Adams Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 848 E Adams Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 848 E Adams Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 848 E Adams Blvd does offer parking.
Does 848 E Adams Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 E Adams Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 E Adams Blvd have a pool?
No, 848 E Adams Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 848 E Adams Blvd have accessible units?
No, 848 E Adams Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 848 E Adams Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 E Adams Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College