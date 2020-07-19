All apartments in Los Angeles
8294 PRESSON Place
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:32 AM

8294 PRESSON Place

8294 Presson Place · No Longer Available
Location

8294 Presson Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Perched on a secluded cul-de-sac above the world-renowned Chateau Marmont Hotel and Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, this 1950s 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths architectural gem features walls of glass, sliding doors, and a sun deck with spectacular south-facing views of the city. The home offers a ground level bonus room opening to a small grassy area, complete with brick fireplace and 1/2 bath. The kitchen, adjacent to the laundry room boasts a "retro" cook-top and wall oven. Other highlights include numerous built-in cabinets, hardwood flooring, ample storage, and a two-vehicle carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8294 PRESSON Place have any available units?
8294 PRESSON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8294 PRESSON Place have?
Some of 8294 PRESSON Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8294 PRESSON Place currently offering any rent specials?
8294 PRESSON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8294 PRESSON Place pet-friendly?
No, 8294 PRESSON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8294 PRESSON Place offer parking?
Yes, 8294 PRESSON Place offers parking.
Does 8294 PRESSON Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8294 PRESSON Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8294 PRESSON Place have a pool?
No, 8294 PRESSON Place does not have a pool.
Does 8294 PRESSON Place have accessible units?
No, 8294 PRESSON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8294 PRESSON Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8294 PRESSON Place does not have units with dishwashers.
