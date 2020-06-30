8131 S San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

For Lease or For Sale - $499,000 or $4,000/month.



Large open mixed use space available for living spaces and working spaces. A Live/Work Opportunity. Commercial Kitchen Restaurant Area + Studio Living.



It's 2100 sq ft; 3 bathrooms; 1 shower and 2 half baths. You can use the commercial kitchen for businesses and then also have the other side for living.



2 tandem parking spaces in the rear.

No backyard or outside space unless you convert parking to patio.



1 year lease available. Rent negotiable.



For longer leases, Owner will consider business to make alterations to the building to accommodate business needs.



