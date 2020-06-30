All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8131 S San Pedro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8131 S San Pedro
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

8131 S San Pedro

8131 South San Pedro Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8131 South San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
For Lease or For Sale - $499,000 or $4,000/month.

Large open mixed use space available for living spaces and working spaces. A Live/Work Opportunity. Commercial Kitchen Restaurant Area + Studio Living.

It's 2100 sq ft; 3 bathrooms; 1 shower and 2 half baths. You can use the commercial kitchen for businesses and then also have the other side for living.

2 tandem parking spaces in the rear.
No backyard or outside space unless you convert parking to patio.

1 year lease available. Rent negotiable.

For longer leases, Owner will consider business to make alterations to the building to accommodate business needs.

(RLNE5672384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8131 S San Pedro have any available units?
8131 S San Pedro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8131 S San Pedro currently offering any rent specials?
8131 S San Pedro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8131 S San Pedro pet-friendly?
No, 8131 S San Pedro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8131 S San Pedro offer parking?
Yes, 8131 S San Pedro offers parking.
Does 8131 S San Pedro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8131 S San Pedro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8131 S San Pedro have a pool?
No, 8131 S San Pedro does not have a pool.
Does 8131 S San Pedro have accessible units?
No, 8131 S San Pedro does not have accessible units.
Does 8131 S San Pedro have units with dishwashers?
No, 8131 S San Pedro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8131 S San Pedro have units with air conditioning?
No, 8131 S San Pedro does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College