8131 S San Pedro

For Lease or For Sale - $499,000 or $4,000/month.
Large open mixed use space available for living spaces and working spaces. A Live/Work Opportunity. Commercial Kitchen Restaurant Area + Studio Living.
It's 2100 sq ft; 3 bathrooms; 1 shower and 2 half baths. You can use the commercial kitchen for businesses and then also have the other side for living.
2 tandem parking spaces in the rear.
No backyard or outside space unless you convert parking to patio.
1 year lease available. Rent negotiable.
For longer leases, Owner will consider business to make alterations to the building to accommodate business needs.
