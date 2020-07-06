8125 Lemona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402 Panorama City
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nice house in panorama city 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus bonus room , and a 1 bedroom guest house, fruit trees, quiet area close to shopping and schools owner looking for a long term tenant recently painted in and out, plenty of parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8125 Lemona Avenue have any available units?
8125 Lemona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.