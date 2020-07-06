All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:15 PM

8125 Lemona Avenue

Location

8125 Lemona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nice house in panorama city 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus bonus room , and a 1 bedroom guest house, fruit trees, quiet area close to shopping and schools owner looking for a long term tenant recently painted in and out, plenty of parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8125 Lemona Avenue have any available units?
8125 Lemona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8125 Lemona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8125 Lemona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8125 Lemona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8125 Lemona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8125 Lemona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8125 Lemona Avenue offers parking.
Does 8125 Lemona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8125 Lemona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8125 Lemona Avenue have a pool?
No, 8125 Lemona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8125 Lemona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8125 Lemona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8125 Lemona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8125 Lemona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8125 Lemona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8125 Lemona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

