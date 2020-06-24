All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7914 Agnes Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7914 Agnes Avenue
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:56 AM

7914 Agnes Avenue

7914 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7914 Agnes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this beautiful one story FRONT house nestled in a tranquil North Hollywood neighborhood. This house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for you. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floor and new windows overlooking front yard drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ample cabinetry and breakfast counter.Master bedroom and two generously sized rooms share full bathroom with bathtub AND shower. House also features: recessed lights, brand new central AC, new copper plumbing, new appliances, washer and dryer, large indoor patio. Fully gated front yard with large driveway is ideal for multiple car parking. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7914 Agnes Avenue have any available units?
7914 Agnes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7914 Agnes Avenue have?
Some of 7914 Agnes Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7914 Agnes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7914 Agnes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7914 Agnes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7914 Agnes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7914 Agnes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7914 Agnes Avenue offers parking.
Does 7914 Agnes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7914 Agnes Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7914 Agnes Avenue have a pool?
No, 7914 Agnes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7914 Agnes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7914 Agnes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7914 Agnes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7914 Agnes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College