739 PATTERSON Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

739 PATTERSON Place

739 Patterson Place · No Longer Available
Location

739 Patterson Place, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A private gated serene oasis just blocks from Palisades Village. Fully remodeled beautiful 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom with wonderful open floor plan includes grand entry, living room, family room, dining room... Tons of natural light and dramatic high ceilings. Resort quality backyard w/ pool, spa and outdoor shower. This architectural gem has it all, luxury and tranquility for family living with the convenience of walking to local schools and Starbucks, Caf~ Vida, and many other fine restaurants and shops in the heart of Palisades Village which is soon to be dramatically upgraded by renowned developer Rick Caruso.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 PATTERSON Place have any available units?
739 PATTERSON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 PATTERSON Place have?
Some of 739 PATTERSON Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 PATTERSON Place currently offering any rent specials?
739 PATTERSON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 PATTERSON Place pet-friendly?
No, 739 PATTERSON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 739 PATTERSON Place offer parking?
Yes, 739 PATTERSON Place offers parking.
Does 739 PATTERSON Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 739 PATTERSON Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 PATTERSON Place have a pool?
Yes, 739 PATTERSON Place has a pool.
Does 739 PATTERSON Place have accessible units?
No, 739 PATTERSON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 739 PATTERSON Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 PATTERSON Place has units with dishwashers.
