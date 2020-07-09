Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking rent controlled accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging e-payments online portal smoke-free community

738 South Ogden Drive - Unit 301 Available 07/15/20 Super Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment off Miracle Mile! - This beautiful upgraded, super spacious, condo-style 2bed/2bath apartment with designer touches throughout can soon be yours!



Finishes include: Gourmet kitchen with full stainless-steel appliance package (refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and built-in microwave), extremely large breakfast bar, quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The over-sized living room comes with floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall windows with custom blinds. A large balcony and cozy gas fireplace, viewable from inside the apartment and outside from the balcony, is perfect any day.



We include an in-unit stacked washer/dryer set. Each bedroom offers plush carpeting, large wall-to-wall closet in the guest bedroom and 2 closets in the master bedroom (wall-to-wall and walk-in). Floor plan also features 9-foot ceilings with recessed lighting, central air and heat, wood flooring and other designer finishes.



738 Ogden community is located between Wilshire and 8th Street in Los Angeles, adjacent to the eastern border of Beverly Hills. This great location offers excellent access to famous local restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues such as Miracle Mile, the Petersen Auto Museum, and world famous Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).



Contact us TODAY for more information about making this home yours!



*We follow all federal housing guidelines. All adults to live in unit must apply. Require background check, positive credit, rental & employment verifications. 12 month lease term. Pets over 25 lbs. not permitted and breed restrictions apply.*



