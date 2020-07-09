All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 738 South Ogden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
738 South Ogden Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

738 South Ogden Drive

738 South Ogden Drive · (323) 616-2744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

738 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 738 South Ogden Drive - Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 15

$4,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 738 South Ogden Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
rent controlled
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
738 South Ogden Drive - Unit 301 Available 07/15/20 Super Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment off Miracle Mile! - This beautiful upgraded, super spacious, condo-style 2bed/2bath apartment with designer touches throughout can soon be yours!

Finishes include: Gourmet kitchen with full stainless-steel appliance package (refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and built-in microwave), extremely large breakfast bar, quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The over-sized living room comes with floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall windows with custom blinds. A large balcony and cozy gas fireplace, viewable from inside the apartment and outside from the balcony, is perfect any day.

We include an in-unit stacked washer/dryer set. Each bedroom offers plush carpeting, large wall-to-wall closet in the guest bedroom and 2 closets in the master bedroom (wall-to-wall and walk-in). Floor plan also features 9-foot ceilings with recessed lighting, central air and heat, wood flooring and other designer finishes.

738 Ogden community is located between Wilshire and 8th Street in Los Angeles, adjacent to the eastern border of Beverly Hills. This great location offers excellent access to famous local restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues such as Miracle Mile, the Petersen Auto Museum, and world famous Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

Contact us TODAY for more information about making this home yours!

*We follow all federal housing guidelines. All adults to live in unit must apply. Require background check, positive credit, rental & employment verifications. 12 month lease term. Pets over 25 lbs. not permitted and breed restrictions apply.*

- Please note, pictures may not reflect exact unit being offered. Schedule a tour with Darien to view! -

(RLNE2521646)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $3,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $100
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. 30 lbs max weight
Parking Details: Tandem parking in garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 South Ogden Drive have any available units?
738 South Ogden Drive has a unit available for $4,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 South Ogden Drive have?
Some of 738 South Ogden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 South Ogden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
738 South Ogden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 South Ogden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 South Ogden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 738 South Ogden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 738 South Ogden Drive offers parking.
Does 738 South Ogden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 South Ogden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 South Ogden Drive have a pool?
No, 738 South Ogden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 738 South Ogden Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 738 South Ogden Drive has accessible units.
Does 738 South Ogden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 South Ogden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 738 South Ogden Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity