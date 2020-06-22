712 GANYMEDE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 5-bedroom + 2-1/2 bath. Quite neighborhood with beautiful views of the hillsides of Los Angeles. Family home centrally located to Downtown L.A., Burbank studios, USC, Occidental & Pasadena. Large 2 story home. Located within the highly regarded Mt. Washington Elementary School district. Kitchen has Viking stove and Viking double convection oven and new Whirlpool dishwasher. Upstairs master has on suite bath as well as two large walk-in closets, new Whirlpool washer, and dryer located in the second bathroom. The entire downstairs is Italian porcelain tile and upstairs is clear oak wood floors. Large dog and cat allowed w/ additional deposit. Large doggie door installed.