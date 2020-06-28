Amenities

Large 4bed/3 bath House for Rent in Van Nuys - 6734 Matilija Ave is a house in Van Nuys, CA 91405.



This 2,350 square foot house sits on a 4,514 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Has a large front gated yard - perfect for dogs and kids to play. A large backyard with an orange tree and basketball hoop.



Tile and granite floors and walls throughout the home. Stainless steal refrigerator in the kitchen. 2 car garage w/ 2 additional parking spots in the driveway.



Owner pays for gardener and tenant pays for all other utilities. Equipped with house alarm system and operational security cameras.



Nearby schools include Kittridge Street Elementary School, A B C Little School and Laurence School. The closest grocery stores are Vallarta Supermarkets, Vallarta Supermarket 2 and Dollar Super Market. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, Lusy's Mediterranean Cafe & Grill and 7-Eleven. Nearby restaurants include L Huarache Veloz, Store2door #2 and El Cafetal. Near Erwin Park, Valley Plaza Park and Delano Park & Recreation Center.



House can be delivered partially furnished or empty. There remains some furniture if the new incoming tenants wants it. If they do not want the furniture, the owner can remove it from the house.



