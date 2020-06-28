All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

6734 Matilija Ave.

6734 Matilija Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6734 Matilija Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4bed/3 bath House for Rent in Van Nuys - 6734 Matilija Ave is a house in Van Nuys, CA 91405.

This 2,350 square foot house sits on a 4,514 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Has a large front gated yard - perfect for dogs and kids to play. A large backyard with an orange tree and basketball hoop.

Tile and granite floors and walls throughout the home. Stainless steal refrigerator in the kitchen. 2 car garage w/ 2 additional parking spots in the driveway.

Owner pays for gardener and tenant pays for all other utilities. Equipped with house alarm system and operational security cameras.

Nearby schools include Kittridge Street Elementary School, A B C Little School and Laurence School. The closest grocery stores are Vallarta Supermarkets, Vallarta Supermarket 2 and Dollar Super Market. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, Lusy's Mediterranean Cafe & Grill and 7-Eleven. Nearby restaurants include L Huarache Veloz, Store2door #2 and El Cafetal. Near Erwin Park, Valley Plaza Park and Delano Park & Recreation Center.

House can be delivered partially furnished or empty. There remains some furniture if the new incoming tenants wants it. If they do not want the furniture, the owner can remove it from the house.

(RLNE2865614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 Matilija Ave. have any available units?
6734 Matilija Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6734 Matilija Ave. have?
Some of 6734 Matilija Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6734 Matilija Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6734 Matilija Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 Matilija Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6734 Matilija Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6734 Matilija Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6734 Matilija Ave. offers parking.
Does 6734 Matilija Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6734 Matilija Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 Matilija Ave. have a pool?
No, 6734 Matilija Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6734 Matilija Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6734 Matilija Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 Matilija Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6734 Matilija Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
