6626 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
all utils included
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Great Studio with amazing views of Hollywood 2 min walking from Hollywood Blvd and red metro stop Hollywood/ Highland. -Upper floor amazing views -Wi-Fi -Fully Equipped Kitchen (Fridge-Microwave-Stove-Tools-Dishes) -Queen Size Bed + couch -Shower and Tub -all Utilities Included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 6626 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
6626 Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.