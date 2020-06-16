All apartments in Los Angeles
6626 Franklin Avenue

6626 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6626 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

all utils included
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Great Studio with amazing views of Hollywood
2 min walking from Hollywood Blvd and red metro stop Hollywood/ Highland. -Upper floor amazing views -Wi-Fi -Fully Equipped Kitchen (Fridge-Microwave-Stove-Tools-Dishes) -Queen Size Bed + couch -Shower and Tub -all Utilities Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
6626 Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6626 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 6626 Franklin Avenue's amenities include all utils included, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6626 Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6626 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6626 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 6626 Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6626 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6626 Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 6626 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6626 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6626 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6626 Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
