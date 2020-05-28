All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

6439 Shirley Avenue

6439 Shirley Avenue · (310) 435-4911
Location

6439 Shirley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
CHARMING Two Bedroom/One Bath Apartment - Property Id: 180629

CHARMING TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH APARTMENT for Rent, IMMACULATE, New Paint, Newly Stained Real Hardwood Floors, Tile Countertops, A/C, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Large Closets, Vertical Blinds, Ceiling Fan, Newer Washers/Dryers, Covered Parking and Storage, Park-like Setting, Close to Freeways, Transportation, Orange Line Metro, Walk to Vons, CVS, Walgreens, Restaurants and Shops, One Mile East of Pierce College, QUIET, MUST SEE!!
CALL Patrice 1(310)435-4911
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180629
Property Id 180629

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5446248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6439 Shirley Avenue have any available units?
6439 Shirley Avenue has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6439 Shirley Avenue have?
Some of 6439 Shirley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6439 Shirley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6439 Shirley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6439 Shirley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6439 Shirley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6439 Shirley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6439 Shirley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6439 Shirley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6439 Shirley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6439 Shirley Avenue have a pool?
No, 6439 Shirley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6439 Shirley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6439 Shirley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6439 Shirley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6439 Shirley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
