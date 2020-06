630 North GRAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

CHARMING, 2BR/2BA TOP-LEVEL PENTHOUSE CONDO UNIT IN DWNT LA!! W/ BRAND NEW A/C AND NO ONE ABOVE!! DWNT LA VIEWS IN A WELL-DESIGNED &MANAGED, SECURED COMPLEX. THIS CONDO FEATURES 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS W/ 2 BATHS, BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE SKYLIGHT W/ NATURAL LIGHT; CENTRAL AC; HARDWOOD FLRS; BRIGHT KITCHEN W/ BREAKFAST BAR; EQUIPPED W/ RANGE OVEN, DISHWASHER, TWO ASSIGNED SECURED TANDEM GARAGE PARKING SPACES ON GROUND LEVEL; LAUNDRY FACILITY ON EACH FLOOR. CONVENIENTLY AND CENTRALLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DWNT! WALKING DISTANCE TO MANY SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, RECREATIONS, ENTERTAINMENT VENUES, DISNEY CONCERT HALL, BUSINESS & FINANCEDISTRICT AND MORE..! MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE...! WON'T LAST.. WELCOME HOME!!