623 North Neptune Avenue
623 North Neptune Avenue

623 North Neptune Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

623 North Neptune Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
microwave
carpet
range
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Address: 623 North Neptune Ave, Wilmington, CA 90744

*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any 3rd party housing at this time ***

- Rent: $1,350 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,650 (On Approved Credit)
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 650 Sq.Ft.
- Upstairs Unit
- Complete paint
- Tile flooring
- New carpet in bedroom
- New light fixtures
- New blinds
- New gas range & microwave
- 2 car parking spaces
- NO Laundry on site
- NO Utilities included

*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any 3rd party housing at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting pets at this time ***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to view our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please check our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 4/03/2019. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 North Neptune Avenue have any available units?
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
What amenities does 623 North Neptune Avenue have?
Some of 623 North Neptune Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 North Neptune Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
623 North Neptune Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 North Neptune Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 North Neptune Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 623 North Neptune Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 623 North Neptune Avenue offers parking.
Does 623 North Neptune Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 North Neptune Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 North Neptune Avenue have a pool?
No, 623 North Neptune Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 623 North Neptune Avenue have accessible units?
No, 623 North Neptune Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 623 North Neptune Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 North Neptune Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
