Los Angeles, CA
6076 Cashio Street
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:53 AM

6076 Cashio Street

6076 Cashio Street · No Longer Available
Location

6076 Cashio Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, Fully Furnished 3-Bedroom/ 2-Bath (Upper Duplex)--
- Central Air / Hardwood floors/ Formal Dining Room/ Faux Fireplace/ Built-Ins
- Refrigerator/ Stove/ Dishwasher (Stainless Steel), Microwave, Washer & Dryer
- Pico-Robertson area, just minutes from Century City, Beverly Hills and West Hollywood
- Off-Street Parking
- Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval.

For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact Cris Gunther via text 310.904/3139- or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6076 Cashio Street have any available units?
6076 Cashio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6076 Cashio Street have?
Some of 6076 Cashio Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6076 Cashio Street currently offering any rent specials?
6076 Cashio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6076 Cashio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6076 Cashio Street is pet friendly.
Does 6076 Cashio Street offer parking?
Yes, 6076 Cashio Street offers parking.
Does 6076 Cashio Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6076 Cashio Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6076 Cashio Street have a pool?
No, 6076 Cashio Street does not have a pool.
Does 6076 Cashio Street have accessible units?
No, 6076 Cashio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6076 Cashio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6076 Cashio Street has units with dishwashers.

