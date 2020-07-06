6076 Cashio Street

Amenities
Spacious, Fully Furnished 3-Bedroom/ 2-Bath (Upper Duplex)--
- Central Air / Hardwood floors/ Formal Dining Room/ Faux Fireplace/ Built-Ins
- Refrigerator/ Stove/ Dishwasher (Stainless Steel), Microwave, Washer & Dryer
- Pico-Robertson area, just minutes from Century City, Beverly Hills and West Hollywood
- Off-Street Parking
- Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval.
For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact Cris Gunther via text 310.904/3139- or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.