All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6037 Hazelhurst Place.
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:09 AM
1 of 8
6037 Hazelhurst Place
6037 Hazelhurst Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
6037 Hazelhurst Place, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment with fresh paint, new carpet and window treatments. Near shopping, fwy and the NoHo Arts District.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Does 6037 Hazelhurst Place have any available units?
6037 Hazelhurst Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6037 Hazelhurst Place currently offering any rent specials?
6037 Hazelhurst Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 Hazelhurst Place pet-friendly?
No, 6037 Hazelhurst Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6037 Hazelhurst Place offer parking?
No, 6037 Hazelhurst Place does not offer parking.
Does 6037 Hazelhurst Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6037 Hazelhurst Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 Hazelhurst Place have a pool?
No, 6037 Hazelhurst Place does not have a pool.
Does 6037 Hazelhurst Place have accessible units?
No, 6037 Hazelhurst Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 Hazelhurst Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6037 Hazelhurst Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6037 Hazelhurst Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6037 Hazelhurst Place does not have units with air conditioning.
