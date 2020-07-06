5937 S Avalon Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Brand new wood floors

Studio apt with windows facing the street. Plenty of natural light that flows into the unit during the daytime, making it very cozy and bright.

Large bathroom.

Open kitchen with gas stove, tenant provides refrigerator.

Owner pays water and trash, tenant pays gas and electricity.

Street parking. Gated parking available for rent ($100) by waiting list.

Secured Access building.

Laundry room onsite.

Upstairs from restaurant, market and more! Sorry, no elevator access.

Sorry, no pets

For questions or to schedule viewing apartment

please call resident manager ONLY FROM 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM PLEASE to schedule viewing apointment

Sal show contact info

$25 credit check per adult

Hablamos espanol.



Located in: South L.A., near East L.A., Downtown Los Angeles, Central LA, business district, Vernon, Huntington Park, Walnut Park, Commerce, Maywood, Bell, Bell Gardens, Downey, South Gate, Lynwood, Central Alameda. 110, 105, 710 Freeway

Restaurant, Market and public transportation.