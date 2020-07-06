All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5937 S Avalon Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5937 S Avalon Blvd

5937 Avalon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5937 Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Brand new wood floors
Studio apt with windows facing the street. Plenty of natural light that flows into the unit during the daytime, making it very cozy and bright.
Large bathroom.
Open kitchen with gas stove, tenant provides refrigerator.
Owner pays water and trash, tenant pays gas and electricity.
Street parking. Gated parking available for rent ($100) by waiting list.
Secured Access building.
Laundry room onsite.
Upstairs from restaurant, market and more! Sorry, no elevator access.
Sorry, no pets
For questions or to schedule viewing apartment
please call resident manager ONLY FROM 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM PLEASE to schedule viewing apointment
Sal show contact info
$25 credit check per adult
Hablamos espanol.

Located in: South L.A., near East L.A., Downtown Los Angeles, Central LA, business district, Vernon, Huntington Park, Walnut Park, Commerce, Maywood, Bell, Bell Gardens, Downey, South Gate, Lynwood, Central Alameda. 110, 105, 710 Freeway
Restaurant, Market and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5937 S Avalon Blvd have any available units?
5937 S Avalon Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5937 S Avalon Blvd have?
Some of 5937 S Avalon Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5937 S Avalon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5937 S Avalon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 S Avalon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5937 S Avalon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5937 S Avalon Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5937 S Avalon Blvd offers parking.
Does 5937 S Avalon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5937 S Avalon Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 S Avalon Blvd have a pool?
No, 5937 S Avalon Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5937 S Avalon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5937 S Avalon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 S Avalon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5937 S Avalon Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

