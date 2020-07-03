Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5305 Hoover st Los Angeles
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5305 Hoover st Los Angeles
5305 South Hoover Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
5305 South Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037
Amenities
dogs allowed
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Big 1-1 Sf 900 - Property Id: 174689
Really big place to live. The property has been remodel. It has a den and plenty space for a big family.
Close to DTLA .
Max family member 5
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174689p
Property Id 174689
(RLNE5296255)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles have any available units?
5305 Hoover st Los Angeles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Hoover st Los Angeles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles pet-friendly?
Yes, 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles is pet friendly.
Does 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles offer parking?
No, 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles does not offer parking.
Does 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles have a pool?
No, 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles have accessible units?
No, 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles have units with dishwashers?
No, 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles have units with air conditioning?
No, 5305 Hoover st Los Angeles does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College