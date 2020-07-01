Rent Calculator
5257 Fountain Ave Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM
5257 Fountain Ave Avenue
5257 Fountain Ave
·
No Longer Available
5257 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Bright and Clean 3 bedrooms front unit in a quiet 4 unit complex in the heart of Hollywood, short drive to freeways,down town, close to shops, restaurants and much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue have any available units?
5257 Fountain Ave Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5257 Fountain Ave Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue offer parking?
No, 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue have a pool?
No, 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5257 Fountain Ave Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
