Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5224 Corteen Pl #8,

5224 Corteen Place · No Longer Available
Location

5224 Corteen Place, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Elegant 2BR 2.5 BA Tri-level Townhouse built in 2004, - Elegant Tri-level Townhouse built in 2004, located in prime Valley Village location (Studio City adjacent), 2 master bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2.5 bath, plus a private Large rooftop deck with mountain views., spacious open floor plan.
Huge living room with hardwood floors, large windows , gas fireplace, dining area, recessed lights. Beautiful kitchen with maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

The 2nd level has huge bedrooms with w high grade carpet, and walk in closet and private bathrooms in each. The master bedroom has high ceilings and separate shower an over sized tub in master bathroom. The laundry in unit with side by side washer and dryer. 2 side by side parking spaces in subterranean parking. Very clean and ready to move in.

(RLNE4549294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Corteen Pl #8, have any available units?
5224 Corteen Pl #8, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Corteen Pl #8, have?
Some of 5224 Corteen Pl #8,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Corteen Pl #8, currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Corteen Pl #8, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Corteen Pl #8, pet-friendly?
No, 5224 Corteen Pl #8, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5224 Corteen Pl #8, offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Corteen Pl #8, offers parking.
Does 5224 Corteen Pl #8, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5224 Corteen Pl #8, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Corteen Pl #8, have a pool?
No, 5224 Corteen Pl #8, does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Corteen Pl #8, have accessible units?
No, 5224 Corteen Pl #8, does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Corteen Pl #8, have units with dishwashers?
No, 5224 Corteen Pl #8, does not have units with dishwashers.
