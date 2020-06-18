5224 Corteen Pl #8,

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Elegant 2BR 2.5 BA Tri-level Townhouse built in 2004, - Elegant Tri-level Townhouse built in 2004, located in prime Valley Village location (Studio City adjacent), 2 master bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2.5 bath, plus a private Large rooftop deck with mountain views., spacious open floor plan.

Huge living room with hardwood floors, large windows , gas fireplace, dining area, recessed lights. Beautiful kitchen with maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.



The 2nd level has huge bedrooms with w high grade carpet, and walk in closet and private bathrooms in each. The master bedroom has high ceilings and separate shower an over sized tub in master bathroom. The laundry in unit with side by side washer and dryer. 2 side by side parking spaces in subterranean parking. Very clean and ready to move in.



(RLNE4549294)