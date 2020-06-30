All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5148 Buchanan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5148 Buchanan St
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

5148 Buchanan St

5148 Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5148 Buchanan Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming, spacious, three bedroom, front house, located in Highland Park, within walking distance of hip York Blvd., is available now. New floors throughout home. Granite counter tops in the kitchen.

(RLNE5580384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5148 Buchanan St have any available units?
5148 Buchanan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5148 Buchanan St have?
Some of 5148 Buchanan St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5148 Buchanan St currently offering any rent specials?
5148 Buchanan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5148 Buchanan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5148 Buchanan St is pet friendly.
Does 5148 Buchanan St offer parking?
Yes, 5148 Buchanan St offers parking.
Does 5148 Buchanan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5148 Buchanan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5148 Buchanan St have a pool?
No, 5148 Buchanan St does not have a pool.
Does 5148 Buchanan St have accessible units?
No, 5148 Buchanan St does not have accessible units.
Does 5148 Buchanan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5148 Buchanan St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College