Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5148 Buchanan St
5148 Buchanan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5148 Buchanan Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming, spacious, three bedroom, front house, located in Highland Park, within walking distance of hip York Blvd., is available now. New floors throughout home. Granite counter tops in the kitchen.

(RLNE5580384)
(RLNE5580384)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5148 Buchanan St have any available units?
5148 Buchanan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5148 Buchanan St have?
Some of 5148 Buchanan St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5148 Buchanan St currently offering any rent specials?
5148 Buchanan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5148 Buchanan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5148 Buchanan St is pet friendly.
Does 5148 Buchanan St offer parking?
Yes, 5148 Buchanan St offers parking.
Does 5148 Buchanan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5148 Buchanan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5148 Buchanan St have a pool?
No, 5148 Buchanan St does not have a pool.
Does 5148 Buchanan St have accessible units?
No, 5148 Buchanan St does not have accessible units.
Does 5148 Buchanan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5148 Buchanan St has units with dishwashers.
