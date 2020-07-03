Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5029 Westpark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5029 Westpark Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5029 Westpark Drive
5029 Westpark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5029 Westpark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A house, it really feels like a house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5029 Westpark Drive have any available units?
5029 Westpark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5029 Westpark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5029 Westpark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 Westpark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5029 Westpark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5029 Westpark Drive offer parking?
No, 5029 Westpark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5029 Westpark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 Westpark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 Westpark Drive have a pool?
No, 5029 Westpark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5029 Westpark Drive have accessible units?
No, 5029 Westpark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 Westpark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5029 Westpark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5029 Westpark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5029 Westpark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College