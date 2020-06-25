Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5011 S Hoover St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5011 S Hoover St
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5011 S Hoover St
5011 South Hoover Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
5011 South Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
commercial - Property Id: 121150
good starting out for business
call pam to see 310 359 3917
min credit score 625
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121150
Property Id 121150
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5483824)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5011 S Hoover St have any available units?
5011 S Hoover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5011 S Hoover St currently offering any rent specials?
5011 S Hoover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 S Hoover St pet-friendly?
No, 5011 S Hoover St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5011 S Hoover St offer parking?
No, 5011 S Hoover St does not offer parking.
Does 5011 S Hoover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 S Hoover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 S Hoover St have a pool?
No, 5011 S Hoover St does not have a pool.
Does 5011 S Hoover St have accessible units?
No, 5011 S Hoover St does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 S Hoover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 S Hoover St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5011 S Hoover St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5011 S Hoover St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College