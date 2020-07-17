All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4646 DON LORENZO Drive

4646 Don Lorenzo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4646 Don Lorenzo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Baldwin Hills Town Home With 3 Levels for Lease. This Large and Spacious Unit is A Perfect Place To Call Home. Close to Transit, WalkingTrails, Parks, And Shopping. Outdoor Patio Off The Living Room. Living Room Has High Vaulted Ceilings. A Few Steps Up Into the Dining Room And Kitchen Level Also Includes A 3/4 Bath. Kitchen Fully Equipped W/ Built-Ins, Frig Will Stay, Granite Counter Tops, & Lots Of Cabinet Space. Lower Level Has Another Family Room With A Large Bedroom. Laundry Located In The Garage Will Stay. Upper Level Has Master And A Secondary Bedroom. Owner will Be Installing Laminate Flooring Throughout, Except Upper Bedrooms To Remain Carpeted. Community Has Pool And Spa ! Small Pets Under 25 LBS ok. Owner Will Allow 2 Pets, Deposit $250 Ea.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 DON LORENZO Drive have any available units?
4646 DON LORENZO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4646 DON LORENZO Drive have?
Some of 4646 DON LORENZO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4646 DON LORENZO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4646 DON LORENZO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 DON LORENZO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4646 DON LORENZO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4646 DON LORENZO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4646 DON LORENZO Drive offers parking.
Does 4646 DON LORENZO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4646 DON LORENZO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 DON LORENZO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4646 DON LORENZO Drive has a pool.
Does 4646 DON LORENZO Drive have accessible units?
No, 4646 DON LORENZO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 DON LORENZO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4646 DON LORENZO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
