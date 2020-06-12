435 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Rampart Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
LIGHT AND BRIGHT CONDO, LOTS OF CLOSET, CUTE AND HOMEY PLACE WITH BALCONY AND NICE KITCHEN. 2 CARS PARKING SPACE GATED GARAGE WITH GUST PARKING. NEAR SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND MEDICAL BUILDINGS VERY HAPPENING AREA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 435 South VIRGIL Avenue have any available units?
435 South VIRGIL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.