Last updated July 17 2019

435 South VIRGIL Avenue

435 South Virgil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

435 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Rampart Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
LIGHT AND BRIGHT CONDO, LOTS OF CLOSET, CUTE AND HOMEY PLACE WITH BALCONY AND NICE KITCHEN. 2 CARS PARKING SPACE GATED GARAGE WITH GUST PARKING. NEAR SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND MEDICAL BUILDINGS VERY HAPPENING AREA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 South VIRGIL Avenue have any available units?
435 South VIRGIL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 435 South VIRGIL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 South VIRGIL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 South VIRGIL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 435 South VIRGIL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 435 South VIRGIL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 435 South VIRGIL Avenue offers parking.
Does 435 South VIRGIL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 South VIRGIL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 South VIRGIL Avenue have a pool?
No, 435 South VIRGIL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 435 South VIRGIL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 435 South VIRGIL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 435 South VIRGIL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 South VIRGIL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 South VIRGIL Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 South VIRGIL Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
