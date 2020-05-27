All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 431 E 56th Street Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
431 E 56th Street Unit 3
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

431 E 56th Street Unit 3

431 East 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

431 East 56th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Vernon-Main

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 710 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be hel

(RLNE4873750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 have any available units?
431 E 56th Street Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
431 E 56th Street Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 E 56th Street Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College