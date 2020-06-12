All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:36 PM

4222 Troost Avenue

4222 Troost Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Troost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
You will love this delightful unit in a beautiful neighborhood. This newly renovated unit has 2-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms, giving you 1,616 sq. ft. of spacious elegance with a fireplace and a kitchen that comes with brand new stainless steel appliances. This home also comes with 2-car garage. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools, shopping and much more.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,050, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 Troost Avenue have any available units?
4222 Troost Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 Troost Avenue have?
Some of 4222 Troost Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 Troost Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Troost Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Troost Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4222 Troost Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4222 Troost Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4222 Troost Avenue offers parking.
Does 4222 Troost Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 Troost Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Troost Avenue have a pool?
No, 4222 Troost Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Troost Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4222 Troost Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Troost Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4222 Troost Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

