4222 Troost Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

You will love this delightful unit in a beautiful neighborhood. This newly renovated unit has 2-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms, giving you 1,616 sq. ft. of spacious elegance with a fireplace and a kitchen that comes with brand new stainless steel appliances. This home also comes with 2-car garage. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools, shopping and much more.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!



Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,050, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.