4214 Montclair Street

Mid-Century One Bedroom + One Bath in the Heart of the Hip Crenshaw and ADAMS District.Three blocks to Metro Rail. Steps from Shopping, Starbucks, Sidewalk Cafes, Art Galleries. Sunny Apartment has large dual pane windows, laminate floors, updated kitchen with granite counters, and renovated bathroom. Maintenance responds within 24 hours. Supermarket across the Street . Well maintained, Gated building with one car designated parking. Fantastic Mid City location, close to shopping, restaurants, and freeway access. Come Home to Convenience and Great location on MontClair Street.