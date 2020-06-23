4212 Brighton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Welcome to this beautiful Craftsman home located in one of the most sought out neighborhoods in the hot 90062 zipcode. This Craftsman period home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and has been completely updated with today's modern features. As you enter the gate, you'll want to enjoy your morning sipping coffee on your large covered front porch. Upon entering the front door, you will instantly notice the beautifully restored crown molding in the living and dining area and the open floor plan concept. The spacious Chef's kitchen includes new cabinets and countertops and high-end appliances . Just around the corner is your Master retreat, wait until you see your master bath / shower combo, you won't want to leave!. Located minutes from the USC campus, Leimert Park, New Rams Stadium and Hollywood. You are also close to the Expo line. Come see this beautiful property upon entering the gate, you'll fall in love! Complete seclusion!.