Los Angeles, CA
4212 Brighton Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:47 AM

4212 Brighton Avenue

4212 Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Brighton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful Craftsman home located in one of the most sought out neighborhoods in the hot 90062 zipcode. This Craftsman period home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and has been completely updated with today's modern features. As you enter the gate, you'll want to enjoy your morning sipping coffee on your large covered front porch. Upon entering the front door, you will instantly notice the beautifully restored crown molding in the living and dining area and the open floor plan concept. The spacious Chef's kitchen includes new cabinets and countertops and high-end appliances . Just around the corner is your Master retreat, wait until you see your master bath / shower combo, you won't want to leave!. Located minutes from the USC campus, Leimert Park, New Rams Stadium and Hollywood. You are also close to the Expo line. Come see this beautiful property upon entering the gate, you'll fall in love! Complete seclusion!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Brighton Avenue have any available units?
4212 Brighton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4212 Brighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Brighton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Brighton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Brighton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4212 Brighton Avenue offer parking?
No, 4212 Brighton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4212 Brighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Brighton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Brighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4212 Brighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Brighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4212 Brighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Brighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 Brighton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 Brighton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4212 Brighton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

