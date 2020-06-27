All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
4153 MONROE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4153 MONROE Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

4153 MONROE Street

4153 Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4153 Monroe Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
A charming 2 bed, 1 bath in a courtyard style complex is now available! This unit has beautiful flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, refrigerator, and wall AC in the living room. Located on the Silver Lake/East Hollywood border in Virgil Village, you'll be just minutes away from some of LA's best restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as Pine & Crane, Sqirl, 4100 Bar, Silverlake Ramen, Tiki-Ti Cocktail Lounge, Intelligentsia Coffee, The Kitchen and more! Pets okay with deposit. Street parking only. Laundry in unit. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4153 MONROE Street have any available units?
4153 MONROE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4153 MONROE Street have?
Some of 4153 MONROE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4153 MONROE Street currently offering any rent specials?
4153 MONROE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4153 MONROE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4153 MONROE Street is pet friendly.
Does 4153 MONROE Street offer parking?
No, 4153 MONROE Street does not offer parking.
Does 4153 MONROE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4153 MONROE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4153 MONROE Street have a pool?
No, 4153 MONROE Street does not have a pool.
Does 4153 MONROE Street have accessible units?
No, 4153 MONROE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4153 MONROE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4153 MONROE Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College