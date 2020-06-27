4109 E Menlo Street

4109 Menlo Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Voices of 90037
recently renovated
air conditioning
air conditioning
recently renovated
USC area beauty! Completely remodeled, turn key that is walking distance to USC and the Coliseum. This unit is very spacious with a large open floor plan, central A/C, and appliancesl. You must see to appreciate.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
