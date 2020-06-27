All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:16 PM

4109 E Menlo Street

4109 Menlo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Menlo Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
USC area beauty! Completely remodeled, turn key that is walking distance to USC and the Coliseum. This unit is very spacious with a large open floor plan, central A/C, and appliancesl. You must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 E Menlo Street have any available units?
4109 E Menlo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4109 E Menlo Street currently offering any rent specials?
4109 E Menlo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 E Menlo Street pet-friendly?
No, 4109 E Menlo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4109 E Menlo Street offer parking?
No, 4109 E Menlo Street does not offer parking.
Does 4109 E Menlo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 E Menlo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 E Menlo Street have a pool?
No, 4109 E Menlo Street does not have a pool.
Does 4109 E Menlo Street have accessible units?
No, 4109 E Menlo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 E Menlo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 E Menlo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 E Menlo Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4109 E Menlo Street has units with air conditioning.
