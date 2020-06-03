Rent Calculator
3657 Scadlock Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3657 Scadlock Lane
3657 Scadlock Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3657 Scadlock Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully 4bedroom 4bathroom home with pool in highly desirable Sherman Oaks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3657 Scadlock Lane have any available units?
3657 Scadlock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3657 Scadlock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3657 Scadlock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3657 Scadlock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3657 Scadlock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3657 Scadlock Lane offer parking?
No, 3657 Scadlock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3657 Scadlock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3657 Scadlock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3657 Scadlock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3657 Scadlock Lane has a pool.
Does 3657 Scadlock Lane have accessible units?
No, 3657 Scadlock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3657 Scadlock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3657 Scadlock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3657 Scadlock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3657 Scadlock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
