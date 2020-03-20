All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 342 North HARPER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
342 North HARPER Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:54 PM

342 North HARPER Avenue

342 North Harper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

342 North Harper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 1930's LOWER DUPLEX UNIT IN BEVERLY GROVE. This pristine, character-rich unit features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully redone kitchen and baths, and exquisite period details throughout. The entry opens to a large living room with picture window, beamed ceiling and decorative fireplace, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate breakfast room, and laundry room with washer, dryer and convenient side entrance. Details include original hardwood floors, luxurious master bath with separate tub and shower, custom walk-in master closet, and built-ins. Additional features include multiple AC units throughout, a private two-car garage, shared yard and rear patio area. Ideally located near Third Street, the Grove and the Beverly Center, this is a rare offering of an incredible duplex unit in an ideal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 North HARPER Avenue have any available units?
342 North HARPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 North HARPER Avenue have?
Some of 342 North HARPER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 North HARPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
342 North HARPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 North HARPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 342 North HARPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 342 North HARPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 342 North HARPER Avenue offers parking.
Does 342 North HARPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 North HARPER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 North HARPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 342 North HARPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 342 North HARPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 342 North HARPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 342 North HARPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 North HARPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College