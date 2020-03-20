342 North HARPER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 1930's LOWER DUPLEX UNIT IN BEVERLY GROVE. This pristine, character-rich unit features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully redone kitchen and baths, and exquisite period details throughout. The entry opens to a large living room with picture window, beamed ceiling and decorative fireplace, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate breakfast room, and laundry room with washer, dryer and convenient side entrance. Details include original hardwood floors, luxurious master bath with separate tub and shower, custom walk-in master closet, and built-ins. Additional features include multiple AC units throughout, a private two-car garage, shared yard and rear patio area. Ideally located near Third Street, the Grove and the Beverly Center, this is a rare offering of an incredible duplex unit in an ideal location!