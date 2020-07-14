All apartments in Los Angeles
3030 Passmore Dr.
3030 Passmore Dr

3030 Passmore Drive · (818) 266-7925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3030 Passmore Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3738 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Just a few minutes from the heart of Hollywood, Universal or the Studios of Burbank. House has over 3800+ sf of living area, this home is a fine example of living in style. Enjoy the 20+ foot ceiling in the dining room, entry and kitchen as well as the dual balconies off of the oversized living area. Remodeled kitchen completed with beautiful granite counters, deep basin sink, built in cook top stove with high end appliances and complete with a wine refrigerator, all which lead into the open floor plan. A great Sunset Strip / Hollywood Hills home. Yard with direct access from the downstairs bedroom. lots of light, this home is sure to please the most discriminating eyes
Located in the prime neighborhood of Hollywood Hills. Walking distance to Mulholland Drive, Runyon Canyon hiking trails, Universal Studios, Universal Amphitheater, Universal city walk, the neighborhood mini mart and Starbucks, LA Fitness Club, Hollywood Bowl.
Drive 5 minutes to the famous Hollywood Blvd and the Hollywood walk of fame, the W Hotel, Grumman’s Chinese Theatre, Roosevelt Hotel, KODAK THEATER, GRIFFITH PARK & Observatory, The Hollywood sign, Lake Hollywood, The Magic Castle, The Greek Theater, The Ford Amphitheater, Ripley's, Madame Tussauds WAX MUSEUM, The Pantages Theater, The Sunset Strip. FAMOUS celebrity neighbors throughout the area!
Must be a professional with references.
5 balconies
Fireplace
Jacuzzi Bathtubs
Canyon views
New kitchen and appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3030 Passmore Dr have any available units?
3030 Passmore Dr has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Passmore Dr have?
Some of 3030 Passmore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Passmore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Passmore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Passmore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Passmore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3030 Passmore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Passmore Dr offers parking.
Does 3030 Passmore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Passmore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Passmore Dr have a pool?
No, 3030 Passmore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Passmore Dr have accessible units?
No, 3030 Passmore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Passmore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Passmore Dr has units with dishwashers.

