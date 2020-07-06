Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3011 8Th Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3011 8Th Ave
3011 8th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3011 8th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3011 8Th Ave have any available units?
3011 8Th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3011 8Th Ave have?
Some of 3011 8Th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3011 8Th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3011 8Th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 8Th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3011 8Th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3011 8Th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3011 8Th Ave offers parking.
Does 3011 8Th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 8Th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 8Th Ave have a pool?
No, 3011 8Th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3011 8Th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3011 8Th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 8Th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011 8Th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
