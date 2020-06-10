2918 Leeward Ave

Amenities

This apartment is a charming, cozy and home warming, single apt. Located in koreatown!!!

The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout with elegant countertops in the kitchen, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Additionally, the apartment complex also has a common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*freashly painted*

*parquet wood flooring throughtout with elegant coutertops in kitchen*

*tons of natrual light*

*great closet space*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*home warming bathroom tiles*

*high ceilings*



building features:

*wash and dryer on site*

*common area*



utilities:

all utilities included!!!



Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!



Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood



