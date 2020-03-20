All apartments in Los Angeles
2910 12th Ave 1

2910 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2910 12th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed / 2.5 bath, Private Garage w/Handicap Access - Property Id: 107614

*HANDICAP ELEVATOR TO THE 2ND FLOOR OF UNIT* 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1500 sq. ft. of living space. Three-level townhouse with high-ceiling living-room. Wood flooring throughout, high-end kitchen cabinets with Granite counter-tops and imported mosaic back-splash, washer/dryer hookup in unit. Private garage, and Central Air Conditioning
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107614
Property Id 107614

(RLNE4861246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 12th Ave 1 have any available units?
2910 12th Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 12th Ave 1 have?
Some of 2910 12th Ave 1's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 12th Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2910 12th Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 12th Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 12th Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2910 12th Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2910 12th Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 2910 12th Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 12th Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 12th Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2910 12th Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2910 12th Ave 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 2910 12th Ave 1 has accessible units.
Does 2910 12th Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 12th Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
