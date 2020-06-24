2759 N Aqua Verde Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90077 Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Contemporary one- story home in Casiano spacious + open floor plan, marble and wood flooring. Large kitchen, ideal for entertaining. Large backyard with pool. Also available for sale. Pots and plants not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle have any available units?
2759 AQUA VERDE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.