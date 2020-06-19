All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

232 S La Fayette Park Pl

232 S La Fayette Park Pl · No Longer Available
Location

232 S La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prime K-Town, Beautfiully Remodeled Property! Minutes from DTLA!

Beautifully Remodeled Unit, Italian Finishes throughout.

(RLNE3179903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl have any available units?
232 S La Fayette Park Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl have?
Some of 232 S La Fayette Park Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 S La Fayette Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
232 S La Fayette Park Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 S La Fayette Park Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 S La Fayette Park Pl is pet friendly.
Does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl offer parking?
Yes, 232 S La Fayette Park Pl offers parking.
Does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 S La Fayette Park Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl have a pool?
No, 232 S La Fayette Park Pl does not have a pool.
Does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 232 S La Fayette Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 232 S La Fayette Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 S La Fayette Park Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
