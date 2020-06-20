Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22307 Miranda St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22307 Miranda St.
22307 Miranda Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
22307 Miranda Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bedroom Home - 4bed 3bath beautiful inside and out.
(RLNE5805882)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22307 Miranda St. have any available units?
22307 Miranda St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 22307 Miranda St. currently offering any rent specials?
22307 Miranda St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22307 Miranda St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22307 Miranda St. is pet friendly.
Does 22307 Miranda St. offer parking?
No, 22307 Miranda St. does not offer parking.
Does 22307 Miranda St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22307 Miranda St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22307 Miranda St. have a pool?
No, 22307 Miranda St. does not have a pool.
Does 22307 Miranda St. have accessible units?
No, 22307 Miranda St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22307 Miranda St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22307 Miranda St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22307 Miranda St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22307 Miranda St. does not have units with air conditioning.
