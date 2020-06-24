All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2124 North Thomas Street

2124 N Thomas St · No Longer Available
Location

2124 N Thomas St, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 North Thomas Street have any available units?
2124 North Thomas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2124 North Thomas Street currently offering any rent specials?
2124 North Thomas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 North Thomas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 North Thomas Street is pet friendly.
Does 2124 North Thomas Street offer parking?
No, 2124 North Thomas Street does not offer parking.
Does 2124 North Thomas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 North Thomas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 North Thomas Street have a pool?
No, 2124 North Thomas Street does not have a pool.
Does 2124 North Thomas Street have accessible units?
No, 2124 North Thomas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 North Thomas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 North Thomas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 North Thomas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2124 North Thomas Street does not have units with air conditioning.

