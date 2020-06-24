Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2124 North Thomas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2124 North Thomas Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2124 North Thomas Street
2124 N Thomas St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2124 N Thomas St, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2124 North Thomas Street have any available units?
2124 North Thomas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2124 North Thomas Street currently offering any rent specials?
2124 North Thomas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 North Thomas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 North Thomas Street is pet friendly.
Does 2124 North Thomas Street offer parking?
No, 2124 North Thomas Street does not offer parking.
Does 2124 North Thomas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 North Thomas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 North Thomas Street have a pool?
No, 2124 North Thomas Street does not have a pool.
Does 2124 North Thomas Street have accessible units?
No, 2124 North Thomas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 North Thomas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 North Thomas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 North Thomas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2124 North Thomas Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College