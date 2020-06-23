All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:27 PM

19935 Community St

19935 W Community St · No Longer Available
Location

19935 W Community St, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A ranch style home in Winnetka is now available for rent - This home will feel like your own sanctuary, comes with 4 bed and 2 baths this home has a wood and carpet floor finish. Newly carpeted and freshly painted bedrooms to better suit your needs. The living room has a view of the neighborhood. Around the other side of the living room is the kitchen with granite counters and lots of storage. The kitchen opens to a patio that is great for family events. Don't miss your chance to stay at this wonderful home. Contact us now!

(RLNE4622111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19935 Community St have any available units?
19935 Community St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19935 Community St currently offering any rent specials?
19935 Community St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19935 Community St pet-friendly?
No, 19935 Community St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19935 Community St offer parking?
No, 19935 Community St does not offer parking.
Does 19935 Community St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19935 Community St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19935 Community St have a pool?
No, 19935 Community St does not have a pool.
Does 19935 Community St have accessible units?
No, 19935 Community St does not have accessible units.
Does 19935 Community St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19935 Community St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19935 Community St have units with air conditioning?
No, 19935 Community St does not have units with air conditioning.
